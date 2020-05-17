Jon Voight praises Angelina Jolie as a great mother

2020-01-05 23:30:05

Jon Voight thinks that his daughter Angelina Jolie is a “great” mother.

Jon Voight thinks Angelina Jolie is a “great” mother.

The hollywood star praised her daughter for her parenting skills and the way she takes care of her and of the children of Brad Pitt – Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15 years, Zahara, aged 14, Shiloh, aged 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, aged 11.

Speaking to journalists at the gala Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes, in Beverly Hills, he said: “She loves her children, she is still involved with them, always concerned for them. It monitors everything. She’s brilliant.”

And Jon has also praised the children as “unique”.

He added: “Every child is unique. They all have something special, and what you want to do is provide them with the tools to express it.”

During this time, Angelina has previously revealed that her children had “gone through a lot of things”, and while she has been “injured” over the years, she has also seen his offspring to endure difficulties.

She said: “life takes many turns. Sometimes, you get hurt, you see those you love suffer, and you may not be as free and open as your mind desires. This is neither new nor old, but I feel the blood return to my body.

“The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious, can be closed by the life. By the pain or by the evil. My children know me, and they helped me to find and embrace him. They have I learned a lot of their strength. As parents, we encourage our children to embrace all they are and all that they know in their heart to be right, and they look at us in the rear and want the same thing for us. “

Keywords: Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie

Return to the flow

.