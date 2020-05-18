Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio-elected actors in the most coarse of the Story

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill have performed together in 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street of Martin Scorsese. If the film is known and celebrated for the performance extravagant of DiCaprio and the madness of the world of trading portrayed by the director Taxi Drivera study has recently highlighted the rudeness of the film. The site Buzz Bingo noted its results on the bad words in the movie. More than 3,500 films have been analyzed to find out in which movies we would utter the most obscene and which actors were the most rude.

It turns out that The Wolf of Wall Street more than 715 big words in 3 hours of movie, and its 2 main actors had a huge part in this count. In the entirety of his career, Jonah Hill has vowed 376 times, with a beautiful average of 22.9 swear words for every 1000 words. DiCaprio is 2nd in the standings with 361 expletives. Samuel L. Jackson, often considered to be the undisputed king of the the f-word, is 3rd in the rankings and Adam Sandler, well helped by his character Howard in Uncut Gems, is 4th.

Jonah Hill has cracked a message of thanks on her behalf Instagram at the announcement of this ranking. “There are so many people to thank. Thank you to Martin Scorsese for having encouraged me in my entrenchments, and of course the great Samuel L. Jackson. Honored. “, he wrote.

