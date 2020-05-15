Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio sacred players the most coarse of the story

If you are offended by swearing, a council : do not look at ” The Wolf of Wall Street “. It is indeed in good part thanks to this film that the actor Jonah Hill broke the record for the number of insults uttered on the screen. He has thus, in its way, in the story, and he wished to point out.

An impressive throughput

It is as well as on Instagram, the new champion wanted to share his feeling in relation to this new title, as if he had just received an Oscar :” So many people to thank for this. Martin Scorsese, thank you for having encouraged me to go beyond my limits. And of course, the great Samuel L. Jackson. Humbled “he wrote on the social network.

In total, the site BuzzBingo has recorded 715 insults for the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” and 376 for the role he has in ” Superbad “. In total, Jonah Hill can boast of 74 swear words to 1000 words. Behind him, another personality has also exceeded the previous record holder. It is clear that, once again, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a carrier in this ranking because he is Leonardo DiCaprio with 361 insults spoken. Samuel L. Jackson, the previous champion, in third position with a total of 301.