Jonah Hill beats the record of swear words uttered on the screen, until now owned by Samuel L. Jackson

Jonah Hill in the History of the 7th art, thanks to a feature-length film released in 2013. Following a study conducted by the site BuzzBingo on 3500 scripts, the actor was just officially recognized as the one who has made the most of expletives at the screen.

This title of champion, he must, in particular, to the film The Wolf of Wall Street, who counts alone 715 name-calling, but also for its appearance in Superbad. In total, Johah Hill has vowed not least 376 times in his various movies – with, in the long-feature film of Martin Scorsese, a ratio of 74 insults to 1000 words.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the second place of the podium

The actor is closely followed by his sidekick Leonardo DiCapriostrong , 361 curses pronounced on the screen. Samuel L. Jackson, who held up here this curious record, arrives at the third place of the podium of profanity, with a score of 301.

The news has been guided by Jonah Hill himself on his account Instagram, where he is followed by nearly two million people.

“I have so many people to thank. Martin Scorsese, thank you for having encouraged me to surpass myself. And of course the awesome Samuel L. Jackson. So humble”, he wrote, full of humour.

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com