Jonah Hill is the actor the more coarse on the big screen

If he has not yet won the Oscar for best actor, Jonah Hill can boast to be the champion of expletives on the big screen with a record of 376 insults, according to a recent study unveiled by the site BuzzBingo. Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson get the second and the third place of the podium of the stars the rough.

For the record, Jonah Hill has dropped in large part thanks to his performance in “The wolf of Wall Street” by Martin Scorsese, released in 2013.

In this feature-length film that narrates the ascent and then the descent into the underworld of Jordan Belfort, stock broker became a millionaire, the actor embodies Donnie Azoff, a building specialist that is associated with the shark of finance. And if the two men are addicted to money, drugs and sex, they devote also a cult to the big words.

While the word “f*ck” is uttered 506 times in this movie about three hours – almost three times per minute – Jonah Hill accrues to him only 332 swear words. The site BuzzBingo who has combed through not less than 3500 scripts, says that the actor could have sworn in a total of 376 times in all the movies he has filmed.

Flattered and with a touch of irony, the American, 36-year-old, seen in “SuperGrave” and “War Dogs”, thanked Martin Scorsese for having “pushed (to) surpass it”, in a message posted on his account Instagram.

In this classification, his playing partner, Leonardo DiCaprio, the heels of near. The one who lends her features to this sulphurous Jordan Belfort in the Wolf of Wall Street” climbed to the second position, with 361 expletives. A fine performance that allows him to win narrowly against Samuel L. Jackson, until then the undisputed master in this category. The actor of “Pulp Fiction” won the bronze medal with 301 profanity.

The site BuzzBingo was also amused to classify the players according to the number of profanities uttered to 1,000 words. If Jonah Hill retains its first place with an average of 22.9, Adam Sandler performs a beautiful breakthrough (12,3) thanks to Howard Ratner, the jeweler new york that he plays in “Uncut Gems” of the brothers Safdie. And by the same opportunity, he sends Leonardo DiCaprio in third position (10,7).

Next feature-length films, “The wolf of Wall Street” and “Casino” obtain, respectively, the first and the third place of the list with 715 and 606 insults, thus proving that Martin Scorsese is still the pro of the vulgarity. Sandwiched, “Uncut Gems” records 646 swear words.

