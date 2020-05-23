Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan… When the singers couldn’t remember most of the lyrics of their songs

A few days ago, you revealed the small secrets of the music industry with all these tubes which are in fact times ! Yes, there are a few titles that may surprise you… today, we focus on all those personalities who do not remember most of the lyrics of their songs ! It is in the radio emission from Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 that a few stars were tested on their knowledge of their own tubes… And you’ll see, this is not necessarily a very glorious, but quite funny ! Otherwise, you gathered the most beautiful times of the stars of the music and we told you, we put Rihanna, Harry Styles or even Billie Eilish !

Jonas Brothers

We begin with the Jonas Brothers who have had a bit of trouble finding the words… They reveal they even have a prompter well hidden on stage during their concerts to avoid holes in memory ! Malignant.

Demi Lovato

It is mixed for Demi Lovato ! Fortunately, she was able to find the words of “This is me” his hit from Camp Rock… Phew ! As regards the Spanish version of his title “Skyscrapper” released in 2011, it is failed.

Niall Horan

After the separation of the One Direction, the members of the group are all embarked on a solo career. This is the case of Niall Horan who knows, apparently his first album by heart ! In regards to “Taken”, song from the first album of 1D, it is more complicated…

Selena Gomez

It is the turn of Selena Gomez ! Nick Grimshaw has tested on his duet with Demi Lovato “One and the same” but also a song she sang in the series Barney & friends when she was… 7 years old !

James Arthur

James Arthur has also lent to the game. So, what do you think of the answers of the interpreter “Say you won ” t let go”, “Impossible” or “Falling like the stars” ?

Pink

This is surely the artist who has answered the least well in the quiz, Nick Grimshaw, but this is really the funniest ! Of course, it has been tested on its knowledge of the song “Lady Marmalade” she shares with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya Frye ! A classic.

Calvin Harris (Bonus)

When a DJ comes in the issuance of Nick Grimshaw, and that he is ready to play, it is in an adapted version ! We let you watch, we love this as it gives !