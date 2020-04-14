Jonathan Borja does not have an excuse for this second defeat against St. Louis in week 2 of the chosen MX

As if a dejavú it were, Cruz Azul returned to lose in the choose MX in the second day, as it happened in the Closing 2020 of the Liga MX. In those defeats, is justified the matter by referring to that there were many injured, and at the end it influenced the shallow depth of the team, now, both setbacks do not seem to have justification and if a single culprit: Jonathan Borja.

The front of The Machine fell so loud on the first day to the Atlas 1-4. The team cement industry published a talk he had with the player after the game in which it stated that you forgot to “upload the team’s average to 85”, as indicated by the regulations of the tournament virtual, and instead played with a percentage of 60 to 75, which clearly showed a disadvantage for the party. The same Borja was commissioned to clarify the issue in the previous the day 2 before the cameras of TUDN.

But in the afternoon of today, and to the surprise of many, the striker returned to represent The Machine in the second day, it was time to San Luis. It is still bewildering the absence of Santiago Gimenez or Lucas Passerini -the other two elements selected to compete in the tournament-players should have played the game.

In the meeting today against San Luis, he repeated the dose on the first day and Borja was unable to reverse the 2-0 your opponent, which has left the cement in the basement of the overall standings. To throw more fuel to the fire, Jonathan Borja refused to give the interview post that the players offer to TUDN, the chain of transmission of the tournament. What will be left without excuses?