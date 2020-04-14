Jonathan Borja, of Cruz Azul, challenges fans to prove that they are better than him in FIFA 2020

The ecuadorian Jonathan Borja, football player and gamer of the Blue Crosshas received some criticism after losing their first two matches in the choose MX. The representative of The Machine Celeste fell against Atlas and Atlético San Luis.

To mitigate the comments against, decided to challenge their followers on social networks, in the FIFA 2020.

“Because I see that there are more than a thousand Ronaldinhos playing FIFA, I will address a couple of hours, come”, published the footballer who came to this tournament to the campus that commands Robert Dante Siboldi.

The footballer of the Blue Cross up the images of the players that was beating, and showed that it is able to represent their team in the choose Mx. Now you just need to teach that level has to play the tournament mexican virtual.

“To see if they are as good as they say”, put the ecuadorian on his Instagram, accompanied by their user in the video game, to be challenged by those who wanted to.