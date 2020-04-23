Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek revealed that he has already played Captain America

Marvel Studios has been successful when they have interpreted Chris Evans as Steve Rogers /Captain America. His performance radiates healthiness, determination and bravery while never feeling never angry. But while Evans is obviously the cap is the most recognizable, few other actors have assumed the role over the years. Matt Salinger (the son of The Catcher in the Rye, author J. D. Salinger!) Has played a role in the terrible movie from 1990, and there are also a series of 1944 based on the character.

But now, we know that a person’s improbable is also entered in the costume: Star Trek: commander Riker of the next generation, Jonathan Frakes. The actor, who has since directed several Star Trek episodes and movies First Contact and Insurrection, has recently taken over the role of Will Riker in Star Trek: Picard and has also completed two outputs of the series.

So, how did he become Captain America? I’m going to let him tell the story with his own words (from an appearance at GalaxyCon):

“I’ve done it for a few years. I was in New York and one of my friends, Charlie Davis, and I went out with girls who stayed in the same house in New York city, which was the same house as in the movie Backstage… It was like a sisterhood of players if you will. … [Charlie] had been hired by someone to go out as Spider-Man to open up comic book stores. And Marvel, at 575 Madison Avenue, on the eighth floor, he had built a suit. And he has made a few and he said: “They are looking for a guy to be Captain America. You should go and meet the people there. “So I went there and, to make it short, he and I have ended up doing this tour weird.”

This concert lasted a couple of years, providing him with a regular work:

“We went out on a Friday, a bit like a convention, and we were going to go to Omaha or we were going to Chicago and we had a schedule and someone… came to pick us at the airport with a Taurus rented and we would have a calendar. We got to a 7-11, and then we did a library of comic books, and then we were in a supermarket. Every 20 minutes, we had to be somewhere, and we would have these space suits, we tirerions a block away, I monterais on the hood of the car – first of all, I would take the garbage box cover that had the big ‘A’ on it, I clip on both wings as Captain America has on his hood – I like the lid of the trash can, I stand on the hood of the car, climb in the parking lot of the 7-11 on the Ford Taurus. It was a very glamorous and we were earning $ 50 per day. “

Frakes went up to the White House, making an appearance alongside Stan Lee, the First Lady, Rosalynn Carter, and various other Marvel heroes (apparently related to the conservation of the energy). I did research online and I managed to find a photo of the event, in which we can see what it’s like to Frakes in costume. Pretty good huh?

MORE ON THE WEB

Click to enlarge

Although I doubt that Frakes back in the Marvel universe anytime soon, travelling across the country made the children smile as Captain America sounds like a very good time. And good, dressing up as a hero and spend time in the White House looks like an experience quite unique.