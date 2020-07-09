Jonathan Glazer and Mica Levi have done a short on the”epidemic” dance of 1518

In the series of artistic projects special quarantine issued by the BBC, the short film from Jonathan Glazer, in collaboration with Mica Levi is, without a doubt, the one that excites us most. Strasbourg 1518 is inspired by the madness of the dance that has taken the people of Strasbourg in 1518.

In full pandemic, the renowned british director Jonathan Glazer responds to the mandate of the art organization Artangel and the dance company of Sadler’s Wells through the BBC, proposing a short film about an epidemic of dancing. In Strasbourg, in 1518, for more than a month, the people danced without stopping, sometimes to the death. It is not known exactly what has been the cause of the strange disease, but the hypothesis of food poisoning is the most serious : a flour spoiled with, in some cases, the power of the mind-alteration of LSD. And to do this, the developer has appealed to the composer Mica Levi for the third time in his career after the masterpiece Under the Skin (2013) with Scarlett Johansson and the recent short film The Fall (2019). His project has so far been very confidential, but some of the·is of the dancers·people of the most popular·ed the world would be a part, according to IndieWire. It’s going to happen on the 20th of July on BBC 2.

Mica Levi, composer (the essential cinema

Mica Levi has been nominated for the best film music awards of the academy of 2017 Jackie Pablo Larrain, a film about Jacqueline Kennedy. For Under the Skin and making it sound extraordinary, that creates all of the parts of the science-fiction in the heart of the documentary images, received the award for the best composer at the European Film Awards and was nominated for the BAFTA awards.

Jonathan Glazer is also working on his film

Jonathan Glazer, meanwhile, it was found that the american production company and distributor A24 (who became known for distributing Under the Skinfor their next film about the Holocaust. Currently in pre-production, it was an adaptation of a very free The Area of interest Martin Amis (2014), whose main characters are a nazi officer and a Sonderkommando in the extermination camp of Dachau.

At the same time, the production company, Silver Reel is preparing an adaptation ofUnder the Skin for television, that would be faithful to the film, but puiserait more in the novel, the origin of the project.