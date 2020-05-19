Jonathan Glazer released a new short-movie on MUBI

The Fall, coming back with a bang in the dark

Seven minutes (or rather five, if you take the generic). This is the length of The Fallthe short film that sign finally, the return of Jonathan Glazer directing. In October 2019, after almost seven years of absence on the screens, the film-maker in london offers first his film to the BBC, and then makes it available to the platform MUBI, which the broadcasts this month to its subscribers. Dazzling, dystopian, terrifying and scary – to the image of his two previous films – The Fall disorder, in a first time, through his photography ultra dark. In the shade of a forest, it’s hard to catch a glimpse of a being, half-puppet half-man, pursued by his peers, all dressed in masks. The seconds were shown, terrible and almost as long as hours, and the fugitive flees, sometimes perched without balance on top of a tree, threatened with hanging, or a prisoner of a tunnel endless. The music for the decadent Mica Levi – already award-winning for the soundtrack ofUnder The Skin – the nightmare queue to the appearance of a comet, reminding the viewers that the greatest threats continues to be carried on by his fellowmen.

A british citizen, Jonathan Glazer seems, with The Fall, staging the fall of the United Kingdom and its Brexit-so controversial within the country: endangered by his tribe, the main character tries to escape an inevitable fate – suffered, but chose not to. In this regard, the filmmaker london says Number: “Not to mention the death of reason, The Fall deals out of his sleep”. The length of the clips made in the 90’s by Jonathan Glazer (for Jamiroquai and Radiohead), the short film, more dystopian than any of the other works of the filmmaker depicts his vision of black in the contemporary world: “The behaviour of men shape the world. We are all complicit, and we choose what happens to us, to take the power or miss”. A portraitist of a “collective mind” leading to self-destruction, filmmaker 54-year-old appears as the conductor of a human comedy disgusting beating himself constantly, regardless of age, social class or skin colour.

The Fall (2019) by Jonathan Glazer, which is available on MUBI.