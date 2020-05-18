Jordan Brand : the Air Jordan 5 returns to Bel-Air

Since 2013, and most recently, in 2018, Jordan Brand regularly plays the card of nostalgia in those who have watched The Prince of Bel-Air. This will once again be the case on the 29th of August, always with the Air Jordan 5, that Will Smith wore in the series.

This time, the pair displays a white base, with details apple green, red, purple or yellow.

Without forgetting the black on the tongue and the laces. What plunging into the generic colorful of the sitcom whose final episode was broadcast in 1996.

Bright colours which should animate the end of the summer. The american fare announced for this pair is $ 200.

via Kicks on Fire

Get now on Basket4Ballers.com the Harden Flight.4 Su Casa Mi Casa to be at home on all the floors with the colours, Lakers, OKC and Golden State !