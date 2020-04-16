Jordan Love can he be the backup to Tom Brady for the Bucs?

The splash-the most shocking of this dead season of the NFL has been the quarterback of the hall of fame Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only Brady hung on to Tampa Bay, but he did, thanks to a contract of $ 50 million over two years. This puts an end to the era Jameis Winston unforgettable five years of age that has not produced a single winning season.

Brady joined an attack of Tampa Bay, which has few parts, namely at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. It is without doubt the best group of receivers that Brady has had since Randy Moss was on the Patriots in 2007. Tampa also has a good offensive line interior and a racing game pretty decent.

Yet, with Brady being so statuesque in the pocket, the Buccaneers could improve the position of offensive tackle. In defence, the Buccaneers have a front of the top level to seven. The secondary, however, could use some players.

Pass the word to Gil Arcia of Bucs Nation for its choice in the simulation project of the writers from the SB Nation NFL 2020:

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Arcia: The Buccaneers have consolidated their position as a quarterback with the acquisition of the veteran Tom Brady at the start of free agency. But although Brady is the short-term response, it will not be there for the long term. Tampa Bay would be wise to draft the successor to Brady. Love can be this guy.

The product of the State of Utah has a huge advantage. It has the ability to make all the throws and, despite changes in the coaching staff and unless the talent is stellar around him, Love has always performed well at the college. Head coach Bruce Arians should not stay much longer in training, but it can help to prepare Love for the future while learning behind a guy like Brady.

Analysis: It is the most surprising of this fake project so far, and it will be difficult to exceed. The reasoning, I suppose, is the following: Brady is old and the love needs to be refined. However, if you have a quarterback who will be 43 years old at the beginning of the next season (assuming there is one), it is difficult to feel well to take a pure player relief with the 14th choice in the draft. It is also difficult to see that the head coach of 67 years, Bruce Arians, is doing well also.

The Buccaneers could be marked by a half-back from Florida after taking Vernon Hargreaves in the first round in 2016, but his colleague Gator CJ Henderson would strengthen the secondary. We may have already seen four tackles offensive, but give time to Brady is the key. This would be an opportunity to take Ezra Cleveland to Boise State or Austin Jackson of the USC here, but it would make more sense than Love.

The first five players remaining:

13. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

15. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

16. K Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

The final choice of the day will be posted to 13 h. AND with the Denver Broncos making a choice thanks to Scotty Payne of Mile High Report.

