Jordan Peele wants to recruit Will Smith for her next horror film

We have a certain affection for the work of Jordan Peele. The great director has impressed the majority of the planet with Get Out and then US. If these horror films with bated breath will not have a priori no response, despite the claims of many fans, it also increases the parallel projects with more or less success. We regret in particular the failure of Hunters, his series on Amazon Prime on hunters of nazis. His new project, is still a horror film, no big surprise. But it is the cast that is shaping to say the least, unusual.

Will Smith, future face of Jordan Peele ?

In effect, the developer would simply have set her sights on Will Smith, according to the website We Got This Covered. It is a casting surprise it must be recognized. If Jordan Peele made a name with humor, it surfs on the genre of horror successfully. Will Smith on his side has built up his profile on roles rather humorous, or missing in any case of serious and drama. On the other hand, a bad language may be said of him that his career now looks like a true horror movie. Between Suicide Squad, Bright, Alone against all, After Earth, or hidden Beauty, we are still looking for where had disappeared his talent. The only glimmer of hope, its role of the genie in Aladdin, which was tops at the box office.

For Will Smith, it might be a great opportunity, both Jordan Peele has proved in recent years its ability to shine the actors who are under his orders. In any case, this film should attract the audience, curious of this new project, and see Will Smith in a role completely new. What to do blow a little wind of novelty on Hollywood and re-launch the career of Will Smith ? Why not…