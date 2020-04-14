Jordyn Woods inspired to sing by Jaden Smith

2020-04-11 22:30:06

Jordyn Woods has been inspired to start singing by Jaden Smith, because she says she wants to start a musical career after having appeared on ‘The Masked Singer’.

The model of 22 years has recently participated in the contest american singing celebrities “The Masked Singer”, and said that it was Jaden Smith – the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – who was the “biggest motivator” for her to start singing in public.

Jordyn – who is a friend of the family of Jaden – said: “Jaden has been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. Last year, while I was home, I began to write and to teach me how to play the piano and it is one of the first people who said “Jordyn, where is the album?” And this was before that I do not participate in the series or anything. I have always pushed to really do something. So, now it finally arrives. ”

The beauty – who was eliminated from the series by Fox this week – has admitted that she had struggled to find the “confidence” to happen on stage during his time on the show, but wishes that she would have been able to advance to the finals so she has been able to show more of her range to the jury.

She added: “The most difficult part [of being on the show] was the confidence to go on stage every day. As you’ve continued, it became more fun to do, but I was still nervous at every show … I’ve never played on stage, never.

“I hope to have reached the final. I probably would have done a few more songs optimistic or something that I could add a little more choreography. I think my next song was going to be” All the Stars “by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would have loved to do that because I was going to grate a little. ”

And now that his time on the show is over, Jordyn hopes to pursue a career as a singer and release an album by the end of this year.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight”, she said: “I have not been able to make it to the studio. But as soon as everything is clarified and that we can start and I can go to the studio, it is as soon as you will have [an album]. If all goes well before the end of 2020. And I’m talking about, like, as soon as possible.

“I’ll most likely create my own label and be signed under myself rather than go on a label.”

