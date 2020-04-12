Jorge Valdano came out in defense of Ronaldinho: “it is One thing to be ‘dumb’, as he said to his lawyer, and the other a criminal”

Ronaldinho he spends his days with his brother in a luxury hotel in Asunción, Paraguay. Less than a week ago, the brazilian star and his brother gave them the home confinementafter a month of arrest in prison in the framework of a cause in which the accused is to have entered the country with false documents and be a part of a band that is dedicated to the laundering of money.
Who came out in defense of the former footballer was Jorge Valdano. The argentine wrote a searing column in which supports Dinho and calls for an end to the crackdown against his person.
“Ronaldinho was a few weeks in jail. If the level of crime media outside of Ronaldinho, the whole world should be a prison“wrote the former coach of Real Madrid in a column published in the daily The Country of Spain.
In that sense, he emphasized: “It is one thing to be ‘dumb’, as defined by its attorney, and another offender, Let alone Ronaldinho”. With that phrase, he referred to the statements of Adolfo Marin, attorney of the brazilian and his brother, who days after his arrest stated to the media that “Ronaldinho did not know that he was committing a crime because they did not understand that we were given some fake documents, he is stupid.”
At the time of making an analysis of what happened with Ronaldinho, Valdano reflected: “As with so many footballers in brazil, for him life was always a party, and the football game that exaggerates the life, a feast to the square”.
“In the only place where Ronaldinho behaved as a subversive it was within a pitch”. it held, categorically, the world champion with the argentina team in Mexico 1986.
The past April 7, the judge Gustavo Yellow agreed to give the benefit of the prison home to Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, who had already served a month confined in the special unit of the Police of Paraguay’. The brazilians had to pay a security deposit of USD 1.6 million.
While brazilians spend their days in rooms 104 and 105 of the hotel Palmaroga -in which they are the only guests in the wake of the quarantine by pandemic coronavirus- the cause against them goes forward. Both are investigated for their links with a band from paraguay that is dedicated to launder money, and falsify documentation. The leader of the group would be to Dalia Lopez, the entrepreneur who brought the brazilian to Paraguay, and is still hiding from justice.