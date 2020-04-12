Jorge Valdano came out in defense of Ronaldinho: “it is One thing to be ‘dumb’, as he said to his lawyer, and the other a criminal”

In that sense, he emphasized: “It is one thing to be ‘dumb’, as defined by its attorney, and another offender, Let alone Ronaldinho”. With that phrase, he referred to the statements of Adolfo Marin, attorney of the brazilian and his brother, who days after his arrest stated to the media that “Ronaldinho did not know that he was committing a crime because they did not understand that we were given some fake documents, he is stupid.”