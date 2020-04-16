José Antonio García says that Atlantis will return to the City of Mexico

José Antonio García, exdueño of the Atlas, said that the legendary barca team will return to Mexico City when he becomes one of the new teams in the League MX. On his Twitter account, he mentioned that soon will be made official.

With regard to the statement made by the entity, in which rise the hand to become a First Division team, Garcia picked up the note developed by ESPN and stated that it will be “not by sporting merits, but by the circumstances of the disappearance of the league of Ascent. Gift of the 104 anniversary. Insurance soon to be official”.

“Atlantean has the firm intention to collaborate in this moment with the development and consolidation of the League of Ascenso MXwithout losing sight of the fundamental objective that is to be a member of the Liga MX as soon as possible,” reads the statement

In this way, this was to fulfill what thousands of fans of the Colt of Iron crave, and that is to return to the capital of the country, in which lived the best of its times and still has a significant base of fans.

On the other hand, the current board launched a statement where indicated to be ready for his return to the top category when required.