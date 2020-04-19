Jose Cardozo refused to play with the Toluca

Today is the leading scorer in the history of Tolucabut 25 years ago José Cardozo didn’t want to come to play with the Red Devils. Even, the two months of being in Mexico requested a meeting with the team president to ask for his departure, on loan with the Olympia of his country, but was refused.

“When I got here we had many disadvantages. First did not want to sign, I came to the Olympia, had come out invincible champion of Paraguay. We had lost a Semifinal of Libertadores. I had offers to go to Brazil, Argentina, and a team of Japanwhen the president told me ‘you’re going to Mexico with Toluca’,” recalled Cardozo in an interview with Fox Sports.

“I said ‘what am I doing in Mexico?’, at that time didn’t want to come to Mexico, it was a team that was fighting relegation, a team that had ups and downs, I struggled to adapt at first, I got injured in the ankle and the knee. Were two stages of incredible, first the bad and then the team winner.”

At the end, Cardozo was happy to have remained in Toluca because thanks to that reached by the technical Enrique Mezathe whole state was multi-champion.

TO CRISTANTE NEITHER LET GO OF TOLUCA

Despite the fact that Hernán Cristante came out of Toluca to loan in the 90’s, when he asked to leave definitely could not because in his contract there was a clause that was linked to the Devils. At the end, thanks to this contractual situation could be with the mexiquenses and to win six League titles.

“They gave Me a loan of the la Plata basin, and there happened several things. In 95 I return by this clause that he had. Every time they lent me was a no-purchase option and that weighed,” recalled Cristante.

Cristante and Cardozo agreed on a program for Fox Sports where they reunite in virtual form with Vicente Sanchez, Jose Manuel Abundis and Fabián Estayall champions with the Red Devils under the orders of the Ojitos Meza.