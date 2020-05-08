José Garcia look-alike Robert Downey Jr ? It explains where comes this funny comparison

Is it Robert Downey Jr, who looks like José Garcia, or the reverse ? Guest 50mn Insidethe French actor returned to this comparison is regularly made between him and the interpreter ofIron Man.

José Garcia is not a regular at the Cannes film Festival. Rather than show on the Croisette, the actor prefers to be addressed, at this period of the year, of the association of which he is the godfather, the Dreams of a kid. But the acolyte of Antoine de Caunes is not allergic to film events. Moreover, it will be downright the president of the Jury of the 23rd edition of the international Festival of comedy of Alpe d’huez, from January 14 to 19. It was to speak of this news, and of others, that he was the guest of Nikos Aliagas during the 50mn Inside broadcast Saturday 4 January. And the random topics forced the one who plays Serge Benamou in The truth if I lie to evoke a resemblance that sticks to the skin : the one with Robert Downey Jr.

“The mustache before him”

The american actor will be the 5th of January next, to the poster of the film The trip to the Dr. Dolittle. In his interviews promotional few journalists in addition to-atlantic need to talk to him about his look-alike French. But Jose Garcia, him, lends itself easily to this little game. While Nikos Aliagas considers that the resemblance between the two is “amazing”, the actor confirms that he has already noted this similarity. And explains the genesis of this approximation. “In fact, I made a film called Limbo, and it went from there to the trick, a-t-he told. In the United States, in the hall, a journalist may be a little tired said : “Oh, it’s good to have had Robert Downey Jr in the film”. And from there…”.

A resemblance that amuses José Garcia, up to ask, ” who inspires who : “I realize that now as soon as I change my look, change your look. There are small glasses that I did not. But the mustache, I had it before him”. It remains only to Jose Garcia to put on the costume ofIron Manto become one of the actors best paid Hollywood, and here, it will be the real deal…