Jose Juan Macias, among the best 10 scorers Sub 20 at the global level

Among the top 10 centers front Sub 20 in the world there is a mexican: Jose Juan Macias. The attacker Chivas sum 17 goals on the season, and is considered the seventh best scorer in the world, in the category of 20 years or less.

Jose Juan Macias repeated in the interviews that the suspension of the football on a global level, the pandemic of Covid 19, does not alter their intentions to go to Europe. The youth squad of Chivas has only scored less goals than Erling Haaland (40) of Borussia Dortmund, Jonathan David (24) of Gent in Belgium, Myron Boadu (22) of AZ Alkmaar, Andi Zeqiri (20) of the Lausanne of Switzerland, Joshua Zirkzee (19) of Bayern Munich and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, which, like the mexican, leading 17 goals on the season, all of them enrolled in the category of 20 years or less.

Of the top 10 scorers under 20, the only one not playing in Europe is Jose Juan Macias and their records improve if they are only compared with forwards who are 20 years of age, as it would be among the best three strikers in that age.

In the past summer, Jose Juan Macias received an offer from the Royal Society of Spain, and to leave to Europe, but because I had already played on two teams in the same season could not have from the Old Continent.

In the classification will take into account the goals that have made the players with their clubs or national teams, that puts to JJ Macias among the top 10 scorers sub 20 at the global level.