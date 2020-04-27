Jose Mourinho confesses to who he considered the best footballer of the history

The famous trainer of club Jose Mourinho confessed to who he considers the best player in the history of football, and not about the historical Pele or Maradona, nor of the stars of today Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Joseph Mou Mourinho gave some statements to the magazine Live Score where they asked him for the best player. In spite of leading to CR7 at Real Madrid, and face Messi put in front of all the Phenomenonthe brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário, to whom he had close in his time as part of the technical staff of the Barcelona.

“It was phenomenal. Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have had careers longer and have remained in the top all the days in the last 15 years. But if we speak only of talent and skill, no one surpasses Ronaldo,” said Mourinho.

AP Photo / Manu Fernandez Ronaldo Nazário, brazilian footballer

Mourinho recalled that when he worked at Barcelona in 1996 with Bobby Robson, he understood that the Phenomenon “was the best player I had seen in the field”, and blamed the injuries end a career that “could have been even more incredible.”

Ronaldo played for Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid, Milan and Corinthians. With the selection of Brazil, he played 98 matches and scored 62 goals. He was two times champion of Spain, winner of the Cup of the Netherlands, winner of the Cup of Brazil, winner of the UEFA Cup, winning the UEFA cup winners ‘ cup, winner of the Intercontinental Cup, the winner of the Supercopa of Spain, two-time world champion, two-time winner of the America’s Cup, in addition to having two balls of gold and a golden boot, two of the tofeos most prestigious in the world of football.