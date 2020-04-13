









José Ramón Fernández came to blows with the producer of Televisa





The sporting events have been the scene for evidence of the great rivalry that exists between Televisa and TV Azteca, which have caused clashes between some of the characters more in the media that have been passed by both tv stations.

According, to the comedian Eugenio Derbez, one of these episodes occurred during the Olympic Games of Athens 2004, when the journalist José Ramón Fernández, which at that time was in the Aztec Sports, are faced with Marco Abad, producer of Televisa.

“People don’t know the rivalry is so strong between Tv Azteca and Televisa, seemed to escuincles high school, we were like children. I remember a couple of lawsuits strong, once I was on the phone with my producer when it went to José Ramón. Then they begin to say, ‘your damn’ and things, clung to blows in the bathroom”, said Derbez in an interview with David Faitelson.

Derbez was one of the characters in charge of the sections of humor during transmission of Televisa Sports, while by Aztec posted by the comedian Andrés Bustamante.

“I think that in the end of the day, we were competing for audience. I remember that we had a tv in the studio and in the moment, “has already entered Derbez, quickly Bustamante you’re on the air,” he recalled with a laugh the communicator David Faitelson.

