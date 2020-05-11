Joseph Baena, son, Arnold Schwarzenegger, looks more physically

If you are not yet familiar with Joseph Baena, but his face is familiar to you, it is normal ! The hidden son of Arnold Schwarzenegger looks more and more to his father over the years.

The personal story of the young Joseph Baena is far from easy. Today 21 years old, he was born of the illegitimate union between Arnold Schwarzenegger and his housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. At the time, the case had made big noise in the United States, causing the divorce between the actor-turned-politician and his wife Maria Shriver.

If the former governor of California apologized several times to his family and his fans for this history of adulteryit has decided to recognize Joseph, and now spends a lot of time with him, as with his four other children.

A resemblance more striking

But if his other son, Patrick, also a fan of bodybuilding, has many points in common with his father, it is clearly Joseph has inherited the largest number of genetic similarities. There has to follow his account Instagram to be convinced of that.

We see him take the poses of a bodybuilder the most famous of Schwarzy to honor him and train on a regular basis, sometimes even in the company of his father, who continues to raise the heavy in spite of its age. And the last of his pictures show that he has recently decided to focus on the pectorals in an attempt to draw a torso as sculpted as his father. Impressive, but there is still work to be done !