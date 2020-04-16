Joseph Blatter warned that the World cup in 2022 could be played in the united States or Japan

After almost two years without news, the case named FIFA Gate has added a new chapter in the courts of Brooklyn when the office of the prosecutor published new allegations linked to the cause which broke out in 2015 and bearing all the dark dealings that existed within the Mother House of the football world.
For the first time is pointed out formally to the payment of bribes on the part of two countries: Russia and Qatarelected as hosts of the competitions most coveted on the planet. As revealed on the specialized journalist Ken Bensinger, there were Latin american leaders who received millions of dollars for voting for these two nations as hosts of the World cup 2018 and 2022.
In this context, the former president of the international bank, who has also been investigated for his alleged fraudulent administration, Joseph Blatter, warned that “The united states could organize the World Cup in 2022, in place of 2026”. “We are able to, it’s not science fiction! Japan could also do it. Both offered to organise it”, emphasized the former officer when he was asked by the German newspaper Bild.
“Fortunately, the 2022 World Cup will only have 32 teams and not 48 as had been planned Gianni Infantino. The organizational effort would not be greater than that of 2018,” said the swiss, and said: “Germany could also do it. But this would mean that the World Cup would be held again in Europe after the year 2018”.
In the framework of the scandal FIFAthat broke out in 2015, the u.s. government has accused a total of 45 people and several sports companies of more than 90 crimes, such as pay or accept more than $ 200 million in bribes.
Of the 45 accused, five have died. A total of 22 were declared guilty, and they only six have been sentenced. A dozen are still in their countries, where they were processed by the justice or local are free while fighting extradition. Only went to trial three hierarchs who were declared innocent. The former head of brazilian football Jose Maria Marin and the former head of the Conmebolthe paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, were found guilty and sentenced to prison terms, while the former head of the peruvian football Manuel Burga he was acquitted.