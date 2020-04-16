Joseph Blatter warned that the World cup in 2022 could be played in the united States or Japan

Of the 45 accused, five have died. A total of 22 were declared guilty, and they only six have been sentenced. A dozen are still in their countries, where they were processed by the justice or local are free while fighting extradition. Only went to trial three hierarchs who were declared innocent. The former head of brazilian football Jose Maria Marin and the former head of the Conmebolthe paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, were found guilty and sentenced to prison terms, while the former head of the peruvian football Manuel Burga he was acquitted.