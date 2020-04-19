Joseph Tan, with family linked to crime and drug trafficking

Mexico city, Mexico. / 19.04.2020 08:48:01





Reached the glory with the Tri u-17 in 2011 and had a bright future ahead of him, but the defense José Pablo Tostado it was a collateral damage of the result of the activities of their family members, linked to the drug trafficking and crime ended up truncarle his career.

In February 2012, less than a year after getting the title u-17, the player’s father, by the name of Paul Toasted Zamudio, was arrested in Guadalajara accused of being the leader of a gang of kidnappers in that city, so it was moved to a criminal in Culiacán where two days later, his body was found dead, apparently after have committed suicide with the shoelaces of her sneakers.

At that time, José Pablo Tostado, had been released from Chivas to Tigres, because in the Herd demanded him to study if he wanted to continue with his career; not wanting to do it, Paul went to the UANL, where did. However, there began to be a victim of the spiral of violence that shocked his family.

Jose Pablo Tostado, of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Selected National u-17, World Champion u-17 World cup Mexico 2011.

“First, when we knew what his lord father we have very clear that while the problems or events of our players don’t do them personally, in this case his father did, in which he you do not have any fault“said then-Alejandro Rodríguez, president of Tigers in those years.

A BLOW FROM WHICH HE NEVER ROSE

The player is offered psychological help due to the hard impact after the death of his father; however, this was not the first time that the family Toasty lived a situation like this, because in 2009, Pablo Tostado Felix, the grandfather of the footballerwas found in the same situation but in a penal de Durango”.

Time after, it was learned that the violence against the family of the Roasting was a likely revenge Manuel Beltrán Arredondo, a partner of Joaquin Guzman Loera, alias “El Chapo” Guzmán by themes of drug trafficking.

Toast was never able to consolidated in Tigersafter tried to follow his career in Roadrunner and later in Irapuato. The last record we have of him in the Mexican Soccer federation it is in the Bats of Guamúchil when they were in the Second Division in the Closing 2016.