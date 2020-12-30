CELEBRITIES

Josh Brolin becomes a father for the fourth time

Posted on

The actor’s new daughter with his wife Kathryn Boyd was born on Christmas Day.

Actor Josh Brolin became a father for the fourth time, and his beautiful baby boy was born on Christmas Day.

Brolin’s wife, Katrhyn Boyd, was the one who announced the birth of their daughter: “Chapel Grace Brolin. Born at 6:20 pm on December 25, 2020. Our little Christmas angel! ”.

This is the second son of the actor from “The Avengers” and “The Deadpool 2” with Boyd, with whom he had already procreated Westlyn Reign.

Josh Brolin has two adult children named Trevor and Eden, the result of his relationship with Alice Adair.

Related Items:

Most Popular

25.1K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Demi Lovato remembers the woman who inspired Martin Luther King

To Top