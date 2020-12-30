Josh Brolin becomes a father for the fourth time

The actor’s new daughter with his wife Kathryn Boyd was born on Christmas Day.

Actor Josh Brolin became a father for the fourth time, and his beautiful baby boy was born on Christmas Day.

Brolin’s wife, Katrhyn Boyd, was the one who announced the birth of their daughter: “Chapel Grace Brolin. Born at 6:20 pm on December 25, 2020. Our little Christmas angel! ”.

This is the second son of the actor from “The Avengers” and “The Deadpool 2” with Boyd, with whom he had already procreated Westlyn Reign.

Josh Brolin has two adult children named Trevor and Eden, the result of his relationship with Alice Adair.