Josh Trank wanted caster an actress a black Sue Storm

Josh Trank reveals that he wanted caster to a actress black in the role of Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four but the studio refused.

The reboot of the Fantastic Four has not had the expected success when it was released five years ago. At the time, Josh Trank, the director, had already met with problems because some people have not liked the fact that he has cast Michael B. Jordan in the role of Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch. He has even received death threats because of it.

Logically, it has attempted to cast an actress a black Sue Storm as it is his sister but Trank has quickly met obstacles. The Fox studios were against : “There has been a lot of conversations controversial about it,”said Trank.

He adds : “I was particularly interested in Sue Storm black, a Johnny Storm black and a Franklin Storm is black. But also, when you’re dealing with a studio on a film as massive as this, everyone wants to keep an open mind, for example, that will be the big stars. “Maybe this will be Margot Robbie “, or something like that. But in the end, I met a lot of resistance on the caster of a black woman in this role. “

After the refusal of the studio to support his idea, Trank was pretty disappointed and he regrets not having left the project : “When I look back, I would have had to leave when this realization hit me, and I feel embarrassed about it, I didn’t do it just by principle “said Trank.

He adds : “Because these are not the values that I defend in my own life; these are not my values for me. Because I am someone who always talks about defending what I believe in, even if it means cramer my career. I feel bad not to get carried away with this problem. I feel I have failed in this regard. “

The rights of Fantastic Four are now in the hands of Marvel Studios and Disney. We’re waiting to see what the next version will, most importantly, the characters will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.