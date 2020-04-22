Joshua Jackson’s dad for the first time : his wife Jodie Turner-Smith has given birth

Joshua Jackson has become a father for the first time in 41 years. The wife of the star of the series Dawson, Jodie Turner-Smith, gave birth to a child.

As his ex-Diane Kruger two years ago, Joshua Jackson discovers the joys of fatherhood. According to the information in the magazine People, the unforgettable Pacey Witter in the series for teens Dawson has become a father for the first time at the age of 41 years. His wife Jodie Turner-Smith has given birth to a little girl. A happy news confirmed by one of the spokespersons for the couple. “The baby and mom are doing well and are happy“said the latter.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have lived the last few months very filled. In December 2019, the couple was married in great secrecy, awaiting the arrival of their baby. The two lovers had signed a marriage license a few weeks ago after having bought their alliances. At the beginning of April, Jodie Turner-Smith posted on his account Instagram a sublime photo of her naked, showcasing her pregnant belly. The actress 31-year-old took the opportunity to confide on her first pregnancy : “This fantastic trip has beautifully started, and the processing also. I will never forget the feeling it gives and there, I never want to forget what it looks like.”

Joshua Jackson is a little worried by the pandemic

Jodie Turner-Smith had revealed in another post on Instagram that she was expecting a little girl with Joshua Jackson. She had also shared a video in which we saw the little beating by the baby on its belly. In an interview to the program Good Morning America, Joshua Jacksonstar of the series The Affair, did not hide his apprehension to see his wife give birth in a full pandemic-related epidemic of coronavirus : “Objectively, it is a little more stressful and we try to be the most intelligent possible to stay confined without taking risks.”

After long months of hide-and-seek with the paparazzi, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had put on Instagram their love story-August 2019before revealing their love to the great day when the premiere of the film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles in November 2019. During the evening The British Vogue And Tiffany Co. Fashion And Film Party in London last February, Jodie Turner-Smith had highlighted her baby bump in a gorgeous yellow dress.

