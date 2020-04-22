Joshua Jackson’s dad for the first time : Jodie Turner-Smith has given birth

At 41 years of age, Joshua Jackson knows, for the first time the happiness to be a dad. One that will forever be Pacey in Dawson and Jodie Turner-Smith, just welcomed their first child. The information is signed by the PageSix the New York Post, who obtained the confirmation of the happy news by a representative of the two actors. “The couple welcomed its first child. The mom and the baby are both happy and in good healthin general, ” he said to the american media. The representative did not go further, did not indicate the sex of the baby.

In all likelihood, it would, however, have to fille. last march, Jodie Turner-Smith had given an indication on the sex of her baby on Instagram. “These are my favorite moments, she writes. Is it that you can see her dancing there ? Every time I try to film her she stops !“had commented on the british actress of 33 years, trying to demonstrate that her baby moving in her belly.

At the end of the month of January, the star of the film Queen and Slim had already let it leak an indication on the sex of her first child. Guest on the programme English The Graham Norton Show, Jodie Turner-Smith had hinted that she was expecting a girl. Questioned about her pregnancy, after a joke of Jim Carrey, also a guest of the talk show with Margot Robbie and the actor Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith had replied : “I think she is bored.“



A few days later, the actress and Joshua Jackson had made an appearance noticed on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards. Radiant in her yellow dress sequined signed Gucci, Jodie Turner-Smith had posted his tender complicity with the one who shares his life for over a year.