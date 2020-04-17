Journal of the coronavirus – Gauchebdo

Monday 30.3

The factory Luxfer Gas Cylinders of Gerzat (Clermont-Ferrand), the only one in Europe that can manufacture oxygen cylinders to high-quality, is at a standstill since may 2019, for reasons of economy. The employees are demanding its nationalization and the immediate resumption of the production, taking the foot of the letter the speech of president Emmanuel Macron, 12 march: “This reveals that this pandemic is that it is goods and services that are to be placed outside of the laws of the market.”

I learn of the death of Jean-Louis Roy (1938-29.3.20), a founding member of the Group 5, to the origin of the renewal of the swiss cinema. It touches me and brings up memories. I have attended two of his documentaries for “this Present Time”: Let me turn the head over the course of ballroom dance, in 85, and especially Classified ads for big lovein 1988, released in the same time as my book of the same title, my only success of the library.

Tuesday 31.3

In the morning at 8h05, the broadcast RTS “It moves!”.

The games will take place from 23.7 to 8.8 2021. The 8, this will be the day of the 40 years of Federer, “the greatest tennis player of all time, my idol. I have no pain! I can’t feel my periarthritis, that made me suffer since November 2019. My physiotherapist told me that my lower back is relaxed… if it were not for the coronavirus, I embrasserais!

The place of games Perly is now prohibited for children, surrounded by a red and white ribbon “municipal police”, it looks like a crime scene!

Wednesday 1.4

Controversy: for or against Dr. Raoult. A choir improvised by the windows in Saint-Jean, in the evening at 18h, during 15’… The neighbors complained! Einstein already said: “there are two things infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and yet, for the universe, I’m not sure”…

Daniel Koch, “Mr. Covid-19”, will retire at the end of April, but it will continue to inform us by his presence in placid and reassuring.

The hairdressers at the forced rest. The hair grows, it will soon all look like hippies!

Resolution due to the confinement: I start to sort, categorize, and especially throw away the piles of papers that have invaded my office.

The book switzerland is hoping for support from public authorities, but the very small (including me), who often work on the volunteer suffer less. Publishers put books online (we did ed-des-sables.ch).

Thursday 2.4

The containment grows to the storage and major cleanings. Drawing Herrmann: a woman cleans the glass windows, her husband applauds!

17: 40, call of JNC, which was much appreciated as I refuse the help of the township. I send my letter to Fabrice Luchini, with the chronic GH where I am talking to him.

Need to the press by the people, then she is in danger because of the decline of the pub. Support of the Confederation? This Timea couple makes a reservation of food as if they had a store! This makes me think of the movie Black Out Jean-Louis Roy, 1970.

Documentary on the sun. Even made him think of the coronavirus…

The literature Days of Solothurn will take place online!

Friday 3.4

Vincent Kucholl plays the role of a teacher lazy and careless. Has vomiting. I cook a letter.

The Position at the limit of its means. Bulky packages, such as a garden shed. I’m going to buy stamps. The clerk, who makes a replacement, thanked me for my article on the Post office.

C in the air. The Chinese lied about everything.

The canton of Ticino request that people do not come to vacation. School to the house. 1 person in 6 has difficulty understanding a simple text…

2 episodes of the series Astrid and Raphaëlle. Autism Asperger’s make me crack: Rain Man, Good Doctor, Greta Thunberg, Astrid…

I sort, found the letter telling me that I won the literary prize of Gruyères 2016, class I, to the old PV that I throw.

Saturday 4.4

The RTS that we can send him poems on the freedom of 4 to 16 to “liberte@rts.ch”. I informed my author.e.s.

Angela Merkel, with her quiet, is more popular than ever, the opposition is inaudible, the extreme right is non-existent. C in the air. The man coughs, the planet breathes. To decrease the pollution. Ducks in the streets of Paris, the waters are very clear to Venice.

I sort and throw away, throw it away. The batteries decrease.

Sunday 5.4

I’m going to greet my garden, there are more and more flowers among the strawberries.

I send my poem on the freedom to the site RTS, and my letter to elder.e.s of EMS. 12: 15, I put myself in my aperitif, Spritz, that I drink with the meal.

It remains for me more a lot of filled with transparent holes, and I can no longer buy…

Monday, 6.4

Turning on the TV to see the face of those who are involved in RSR1, I admire, idle, take-off, the flight and the arrival of swans, a staggering beauty. If there is a lack of ethanol, the raw material for the manufacture of disinfectant gel, this is because the centre of the swiss alcohol board was privatised in 2018, and the reserve of 10’000 tons of product wound up! I strangles.

We are familiar with telework, considered as too complicated before. Witness 1 extubé of Geneva, when he awoke, he was coughing a lot: “I managed to make out the devil from my body.” G-B, the queen takes the floor, 4th time in 68 years of reign (Gulf war, death of Lady Di, death of his mother).

Boris Johnson, reached, was taken to the hospital.

The Mail, death of Paolino Casanova, the man who looked after the sound system in almost all of the manifs.

Tuesday 7.4

2x less CO2 released per day in Europe.

I sorts, a stack of blank cards from Paris! What is it that has taken me?

Elections of the City. The 4 from the left have passed, the 5th seat will be occupied by the PDC, the PLR Simon Brandt has lost. 3 women 5, a first. More women in the executive local authorities.

Wednesday 8.4

Gurus to gather their faithful, confident that God will protect!

Fire in the Ukraine near Chernobyl.

I buy the Duckin enjoyed the drawings on the terrace, my cat against me. Covid-19 affects men more overweight, “wrapped”, looks like Obelix. USA: Sanders, threw in the towel. It is Joe Biden who will face Trump (the highest in the polls)

The testimony of a woman who has given birth and has had to go back in the day. Her husband is compelled to telework, they have 2 other children… hurray for paternity leave!

Thursday 8.4

France-Inter: 7 million listeners in these times of confinement. People can’t resist, let go when they go racing. Antisocial behaviour absurd and, sometimes, reactions to the fools of the cops (a cyclist penalized).

CERN offers research its huge computational capabilities of the 3-D.

Israel imposed the curfew to keep jews ultraorthodoxes,who believe themselves to be protected from Covid-19.Gold 50% of the patients are ultraorthodoxes, while they represent only 12% of the total population.

France 2, a person is washed with rubbing alcohol, took her to the emergency room!

Friday 9.4

The EU countries have finally reached an agreement, the netherlands had blocked. 500 bn €.

Boris Johnson is out of intensive care.

At 9am, I walked down the affairs of winter and it goes back to those summer, I put aside clothes to give away.

Chloroquine used to be 40% at the university hospital CHUV, 50% HUG. Pragmatism.

Saturday 10.4

Put a short, it changes me of my pants.

The RTS reorganizes its programs and teams, new issue Antivirus replaces Local colorsAlexis Favre at the controls. Markets at the farm, we rediscover the local…

Since their appearance on earth, there are 300 million years, vertebrates are armed against the virus, the humans also.

I found documents on the preparation of leave-maternity, 2004, and an exchange of letters with Mitterrand, including one signed by his hand.

Sunday 11.4

A telephone interview through the application WhatsApp with my son and my two grandsons.

12 noon: holy mass and urbi et orbi blessing in Saint Peter’s basilica, vacuum…

Champagne, foie gras, and it is Easter.

A complotiste claims that the coronavirus is spread through the waves of 5G! It is followed by millions of followers! Antennas are destroyed! The people are crazy.

Africa, doctors have suggested that Africa as a vast laboratory. Controversy.