Journey announces new bassist and new drummer

At the beginning of march, the Journey has sacked two of its members in the middle of bickering in-house legal group. Now, Journey announced the addition of bassist Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden in the ranks of the group.

The new training Journey has interpreted a version of Don’t Stop Believin’ for the virtual event at UNICEF USA, entitled UNICEF-We Won’t Stop, which was broadcast Saturday evening on MSNBC. Jason Derlatka, keyboardist, and singer, also participated in the performance.

Randy Jackson is no stranger to the Journey, having previously played with the group from 1985 to 1987 and participated in the album Raised On Radio from 1986. Narada Michael Walden is a musician and producer who won a Grammy Award, working with artists such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Aretha Franklin. He has also worked with Jeff Beck, The Temptations, Regina Belle, Lionel Richie and Elton John, among many others.

At the beginning of the month, Journey has cancelled his north american tour 2020 due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The tour of 60 dates with The Pretenders, was scheduled to begin on may 15 at Ridgefield (Washington).

Journey, formed in 1973, is one of the Rock groups the most popular of all time, with ten albums of platinum, eighteen singles in the Top 40, and more than 75 million albums sold worldwide.

Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’ (UNICEF : We Won’t Stop Fundraising Event) :