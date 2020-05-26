Journey complete its line-up after the departure of two of its members

Journey has confirmed the line up changes with the addition of bassist Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden.

This new version took the opportunity to share a version contained “Don’t Stop Believin”, in the framework of the virtual event to theUNICEF USA, “UNICEF-We Won’t Stop”issued on 23 may. It also sees the singer-keyboardist Jason Derlatka.

Randy Jackson is no stranger to the training since he had already played in the Journey from 1985 to 1987, and appeared on “Raised On Radio” in 1986.

Narada Michael Walden, meanwhile, has collaborated with Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Aretha Franklin. It has been awarded several Grammy awards: “Producer of the year” in 1987, “Album of the year” for the music for the film “The Bodyguard”, and “R & B Song of the year” for the title “Freeway Of Love” Aretha Franklin. He has also worked with Jeff Beck, The Temptations, Regina Belle, Lionel Richie and Elton Johnto , among other.

At the beginning of march, Ross Valory and Steve Smith were fired from Journey.