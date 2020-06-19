Joyce Jonathan, announced to be pregnant with her first child video

Joyce Jonathan has chosen the most beautiful of the ways to make the most beautiful of the ads. The singer of 30 years, has unveiled an adorable new followers in the song.

Joyce Jonathan is pregnant of a girl

The artist has chosen to post a video on Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She explains in the title of his video : “I redid 5 times the video to not cry ! I am very excited to share with you this great joy.” She explains from behind his piano : “from the beginning I am writing to you in the song, it seems natural to make this revelation. Yes, I’ve gained a few kilos, not only because of the cakes”.

Very moved, Jonathan trust, therefore, be pregnant with a girl and that “now is not the time that lives in me.” A way of saying that the singer is in the early days of your pregnancy. Discreet in your privacyJoyce Jonathan has never revealed the identity of his partner : we don’t know who is the dad. The singer slips just a suggestion : “I imagine your face. Is she going to have beautiful green eyes, those who of the door for your father ? Is that she loves the music, is what is going to be like a scientist ?”.

Joyce Jonathan praised by her pregnancy

The singer has gathered more than 60 000 views and many comments of congratulations. Between them, Lola Dubini, with which she sings, “My Heroine”, writing : “I chiale even the mashed potatoes. I’m looking forward to seeing it, I love it too much already.” Kev Adams writes “Congratulations ! That’s happiness !” The singer Ycare add : “you have made me cry. Embrace”. Chantal Thomas slips : “it is beautiful and touching.” Also, Vianney says : “My God… I’m so happy for you, for her ! Congratulations to both of you !”.

Joyce Jonathan is currently writing his fifth album. It’s a safe bet that the maternity is going to be a source of inspiration to him !