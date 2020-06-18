Joyce Jonathan : pregnant singer as she revealed the identity of the future dad ?

Joyce Jonathan, announced to be pregnant with her first child. In her song, she revealed the identity of the future dad ?

Joyce Jonathan is pregnant with her first child. It’s Wednesday, June 17, 2020, which the singer has used your account Instagram to announce the happy news to their fans. “I have in the stomach a feeling of anxiety, but recently, it vanishes. Since I have gained a few kilos, not only because of the cakes. It is not the time that lives in me, and she never leaves me. I am happy to say, I’m happy to write (…) J“wait a little girl.“ as she sang. But then, who is the proud father of the future baby ? And well, for the moment, the mystery remains. In fact, as usual, Jonathan has remained very discreet about her private life and has nothing revealed the identity of the future dad. In her song, she simply threw : “You do not have beautiful green eyes, such that the door if is your father ?”

“Is that she loves the music, is what is going to be like a scientist ?” they also asked Jonathan. In the comments, their fans are obviously excited for the mother-to-be, but that is not it. Many celebrities have sent their congratulations. “Congratulations, this is happiness” wrote Kev Adams, whom she had put a rake at the time. “I chiale even the mashed potatoes. I’m looking forward to seeing it, I love it too much already.” said Lola Dubini. “Congratulations to you. So many wonderful things that await you” threw the singer Emir or “You have made me cry. Hug” wrote Ycare. Ahmed Sylla, Gabriel Attal, Hoshi… it was your word.

Joyce Jonathan : who are the men in your life ?

It should be noted that the case of Jonathan is very discrete about your relationship in love, however, it is known that are some of the celebrities who have shared their everyday life. In fact, Benjamin Siksou, Gabriel Attal and Thomas Holland were the chosen of your heart.

