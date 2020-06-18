Joyce Jonathan pregnant with her first child : the singer reveals the sex of her baby

In your account of Instagram, Joyce Jonathan has pushed the song to announce her first pregnancy. And she even revealed what the sex of your future child going to be born.

This is a pleasant surprise that Jonathan has made for his fans. Wednesday, June 17, the singer announced, in song, to be pregnant with her first child. It is in a video, which she says she has “remade 5 times, not to cry”, she revealed the happy news, also revealing the sex of their baby before it is born. And she is a girl. “I am pleased to tell you, I’m happy to write, because they are part of my life […] I can wait, I can wait, I can wait… a little girl”sings, very emotional.

If you do not specify how much time she is pregnant, Joyce Jonathan, precise of the song “it is not a long time”. your daughter “to live”imagining already what it will look like and what will be his passions. “You do not have beautiful green eyes, those who of the door for your father ? Is that she loves the music, is what is going to be like a scientist ?”adds the singer of 30 years, of which we do not know the companion.

When Jonathan revealed that he had been his “first love”

Very much supported by her fans that she was surprised in a pleasant way, Joyce Jonathan then received many messages of congratulations in the comments, particularly on the part of the youtubeuse Lola Dubini or singers Amir and Ycare. “What wonderful news ! Congratulations thank you for these years of happiness with you. Take advantage of these months and years to come are going to be beautiful”, “What a wonderful announcement ! I am sending you all the happiness and good vibes that it deserves,”we can therefore read, while some do not hide that have spilled a few tears of emotion.

A good confidence on the part of the singer, who on June 7, has taken another surprising revelation of its object, by the revelation of the identity of his first love. If it is known to have been the love child of Gabriel Attal, it is found that the interpreter of I don’t know also has fallen in love with… of Benjamin Siksou, former candidate for New Star. “He was my first love, when I was 15 years of age. The first love song that I wrote, was called ‘Not need yours’, she was against him.”he entrusted it to Cyril Lignac in All in the kitchen.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news