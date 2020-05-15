Joyner Lucas invites Will Smith on the remix of “Will”

A month after its release, “Will” Joyner Lucas delivers a remix with a name more than snoring in the featuring, in the person of Will Smith.

Present on the album ADHD of Joyner Lucasthe song “Will” is an obvious tribute to Will Smith. The latter is one of the main inspirations of the rapper from Boston. The words and the clip of the title are full of references to the filmography of the actor. The prince of bel-air through Men in Black and Bad Boysmany are present.

The main actor of I am a legende also had echo of the song, and has leased in an vlog published on his Youtube channel. Joyner Lucas did not hide his joy of having been dubbed by his idol. Height of happiness to him, they met and now, the Fresh Prince he returns the ball by putting his flow on the remix of ” Will “.

For this remix, Will Smith proves that he is far from rusty with a microphone in hand. We owe him a dozen albums, including the classic Big Willie Style. His latest success in the music is” Live it Up“, the anthem of the last world cup.

Verbatim, Will cut the beats in rappant about people who have inspired you (Mohamed Ali, Julius Erving,…). It has also rappé about her experiences and other influences in his life such as Philadelphia, where his grand-mother.

If the remix does not include a clip, it contains numerous images of archives showing his huge career. From his beginnings as a rapper to one of the most powerful players in hollywood, he became a model for many people. ” Thank you for having helped me to build my wall. “as said Joyner Lucas at the end of the original song in reference to a quote by Will Smith.

Widespread expression in the rap said that “Real recognize real” and Will Smith with this remix, recognizes the undeniable talent of Joyner Lucas. This verse of two minutes without a chorus or autotune sets the tone and allows us to caress the dream of an imminent return to the rap the Prince of Bel Air.