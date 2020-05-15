Joyner Lucas invites Will Smith on the remix of “Will”

A month after its release, “Will” Joyner Lucas is offered a remix. With a name more than snoring in the featuring, in the person of Will Smith.

Released on the 25th of march, the song “Will” Joyner Lucas is an obvious tribute to Will Smith. The latter is one of the main inspirations of the rapper from Boston. The words and the clip are full of references to the filmography of the actor. The prince of bel-air, in passing by Men in Black and Bad Boys, and many were present. The main actor in I am legend also had echo of the song and committed it in a vlog on his Youtube channel. The latter, recall, has made a career in rap with a dozen albums, including the last date of 2005. His latest success in the music is” Live it Up“, the anthem of the last world cup.

For this remix, Will Smith proves that he is far from rusty for what he is rapping. Verbatim, Will cut the beats in rappant the people that has inspired you (Mohamed Ali, Julius Erving,…). It has also rappé on his background and other influences of his life as a Philadelphia where his grand-mother. If the remix does not include a clip, it contains many of the archive images retracing the route of Will. From his beginnings as a rapper to one of the most powerful players in hollywood, he is a role model for many people. “Thank you for having helped me to build my wall.” as said Joyner Lucas at the end of the original song in reference to a quote by Will Smith.

Widespread expression in the rap said that “Real recognize real” and Will Smith with this remix is proof of recognition. He offers a verse of two minutes without without a chorus or autotune. Something to feed the rumors of a return of Will Smith in the rap ?