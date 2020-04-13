Juan Pablo Vigon (r) celebrates a goal in the bar of his kitchen… and override

Juan Pablo Vigon he was the representative of Pumas debut in the choose MX. The mexican midfielder, he lived with a lot of intensity to the match against Cristian Souza de Pachuca, even held a two-goal over the bar of your kitchen, however, on the second occasion, he knocked out the annotation.

The same Juan Pablo Vigonin virtual version, was commissioned to open the scoring at 43’, a moment in which he stood of his chair to get to the bar to celebrate while he screamed and threw up heartily the arms.

The university scored the second goal in the 85’ with both of Martin Barragan, so that Vigon he repeated the celebration, but while I was in the bar, knocked out the both, so that the player showed his anger with a “cut sleeve” to the screen.

On the next play, Pachuca tied the score with a goal from Victor Davila at 87’. Already in the time added, Vigonwith both Carlos Gonzalez gave the victory to the Cougars in the beginning of the eLigaMX , annotation that John Paul celebrated heartily from his chair, same situation happened at the end of the match.