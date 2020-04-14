Juarez vs Pumas (1-3). choose Day 2, Boy and his dog take triumph

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 14.04.2020 15:10:11





The Pumas returned to win in the choose and this time they were fortunate that the goal scorers Carlos González and Juan Dinennoin addition Juan Pablo Vigon, appeared to be imposed 3-1 before the Bravos FC Juarez on the Day 2 of this tournament virtual.

In the controls of Cougars was Alan Porter in place of Juan Pablo Vigon and also was disappointed with the party because at the end of the party, loaded his dog Coco to celebrate the victory in front of Maximiliano Olivera, who was in charge of managing the destinations of Juarez.

At the start of the game came the first goal of Juan Pablo Vigon defined after a pass filtering Carlos Gonzalez. Thus ended the first half and in the second part, Juarez had a hand-in-hand with Diego Rolan, but the archer Alfredo Saldivar was key and controlled.

Then came the goal of Dinenno, who at 59’ took a pass in the area, there was a space between the defenses and shot the archer to achieve a score of 2-0. It was a full domain of Cougars already had a couple of arrivals before Charly Gonzalez became the third therefore.

That last goal came on 84 minutes when Gonzalez took advantage of a rebound from behind and with a shot placed in the bottom put the 3-0 in the final part of the meeting. Already at the time of compensation appeared to Ignacio Fernández to realize the discount 3-1.

After the whistle end Boy loaded his dog and tried to launch a Goya with his claw by way of celebration.