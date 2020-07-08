Jude Law will play maybe Captain hook in a new adaptation of Peter Pan

Jude Law could embody the famous villain of Peter Pan, Captain hook, in a new version in the Disney production. The movie is called “Peter Pan and Wendy”, according to Variety. Peter Pan is a story that has marked many childhoods. The adaptation of the novel by J. M. Barrie, best known remains the Disney animated premiered in 1953 and became a classic.

Other versions of the story of this boy who would not grow up have been proposed, but have not been tested at the box office. This is particularly the case in the film “Hook” directed by Steven Spielberg, despite the performances of the great Robin Williams.

If Jude Law accepts the role, will follow in the footsteps of actors like Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and, more recently, Garrett Hedlund, all of you who have played the iconic role of the wicked pirate in hook in the previous versions of the film.

“Peter Pan and Wendy” is inscribed in a logic of new adaptations on the part of Disney. The study of re-editions in vivo of the action of a good part of his cartoons for the success. This was the case, recently, of “Aladdin” or “The Lion King”.

On the side of Jude Law, has been seen recently in the film “Two Popes”. He played as Dumbledore in the series “Fantastic beasts” inspired by Harry Potter.