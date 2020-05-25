Judi Dench becomes the oldest woman to make the cover !

Judi Dench, alias M in the James Bond will become the oldest woman to be on the cover of Vogue magazine british !

For the first time, the fashion magazine british Vogue will be exhibiting on its first page a personality senior renowned : Judi Dench.

The smile and also the blue eyes of the actress in his eighties will appear in the month of June next, as the reveals Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Judi Dench, ravishing on the cover of Vogue UK June

Judi Dench has been selected to appear on the cover page of Vogue uk. To bring out its beauty, the star wears a trench coat, floral silk signed Dolce & Gabbana. Im goes very well with the pastel pink that dominates the page.

A full-page exposes her portrait in the greatest moments of his career.

The career of Judi was marked by its role as M in the films “James Bond”.

And also his success in “Shakespeare In Love” not to mention the controversial “Cats”. And his appearance on tv does not stop there ! “Be careful what you say”, she also said about his retirement.

The actress is beautiful and determined to get back to work as soon as the medical situation allows.

The success of the movies of Judi Dench

This actress british began his career in “The Thrid Secret” of Charles Crichton in which she gets a second role. It was noticed in 1986 when she starred in “Room with a view” with Maggie Smith. His love for the drama of English makes him turn in the film adaptations of some of Shakespeare’s plays, as in Hamlet and Henry V”.

In 1997, she won the BAFTA for best actress thanks to her interpretation of the queen of England, Victoria, in the “Lady Windsor”. And then, two years later, she won the Oscar for Best supporting role in “Shakespeare in Love”.

In fact, it comes very late in the film. And it is with “The Lady of Windsor” as his career starts to really.

Throughout her career, Judi Dench has received not less than 52 awards out of 82 appointments !

A figure inseparable in James Bond movies

Since 1995, Judi Dench integrates the role of the boss of the british secret intelligence service, MI6, in seven of the James Bond films. There has been “Goldeneye”, “Tomorrow Never Dies”, “The World is Not Enough”, “Die Another Day”. And also “Quantum of Solace”, “Skyfall” and “Casino Royale”.

In this latest film, M sharing – for the first time – the poster with the new James Bond, Daniel Craig. One of the scenes cult film is, of course, the game of poker wild between Bond and Le Chiffre, the “villain” of the film.

Of course, Bond wins with a straight flush, even if he has almost spend itself, by poisoning his drink during the party.

Unfortunately for Judi, and for the admirers of M, Skyfall will sign the last appearance of the british actress in a James Bond movie. His character later died of his injuries at the end of the movie…

His daily life during this health situation

Since its transition to A Vogue, Judi Dench has regained confidence in it, according to her daughter, Finty Williams. “It may be that I am still well.” says Judi.

Her daughter adds : “of Course, after the photo session, she also took for Beyoncé !”.

Otherwise, Judi seems to live its containment. Like any grandmother, we have been able to see her play with a Sob, his grandson.

They have made a video TikTok on a choreography of the music of the American Yung Gravy.

Judi Dench on TikTok !

It is hoped in any case also see the return to the cinema of this great lady as soon as possible !

