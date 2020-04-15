Judy Murray is confident in the idea that Andy Murray is playing again at Wimbledon

Judy Murray is sure that her son Andy Murray will play again at Wimbledon, despite speculation that the former No.. 1 in the world will not revert back when the circuit of tennis will resume.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, the former captain of the Fed Cup, said : “I am sure he (Andy) will play (even at Wimbledon). There are three months before the tournament of Wimbledon (she was speaking before the cancellation of the tournament, ed.).

There are still 12 months before Wimbledon takes place again, and Andy was only 33 years old. Take A Look At (Roger) Federer! It is still going strong at 38 years of age, there is also Serena (Williams), who is also 38 years old), then there is no reason (that he can’t contiuer).

As long as it has a good shape and that it will be in good health, I don’t see why he couldn’t play at Wimbledon once again. It ets the same for Jamie as well. One thing that Jamis has recently said, when asked what were his goals before the end of his career or that he had the wish to accomplish before the end of his career, he said that he wanted to be able to play at Wimbledon with his brother.

So, hopefully this can happen one of these days.” Wimbledon has been canceled because of the health crisis caused by the sars coronavirus. Murray has not played since an injury pélvienne that he had in October, and he had the desire to make a return to the Miami Open in march.

It was before the shutdown of the tennis because of the pandemic of COVID-19. Murray has had to undergo hip surgery last year and he returned to tennis, where he managed to win the Open Antwerp.

The scot has won the title of Wimbledon in singles on two occasions in the course of his career, in 2013 and in 2016.