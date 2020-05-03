Juice of Lizzo taken brilliantly by Kelly Clarkson (VIDEO)

Unless you have been living in a cave this summer, you have not been able to move to the side of Juice, tube planetary Lizzo. It must be said that with his last opus (Cuz I Love You)the young artist has emerged in the charts but also in the common spirit. And if the title left a mark on you, know that you are not alone ! Kelly Clarkson has visibly loved it Juice and offered a small recovery – not to be missed, of course.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdQlbPS6K5U

You may not know but since 9 September in the United States, Kelly Clarkson is at the head of a talk show (The Kelly Clarkson Show). And it is this opportunity that she has chosen to express his admiration to Lizzo taking Juice. Before this takeover, it was already measured to Prince (Let’s Go Crazy), Madonna (Express Yourself) or even Christina Aguilera (Ain’t No Other Man). We don’t know you but we, we are a fan as much of the cover that sequined dress !