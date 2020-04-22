Jul auction gold records and certifications for hospitals

Ariana Grande, Pascal Obispo, Rihanna, Jeffrey Star, both other and… Jul. These personalities do not have much in common, if it is not that they have all made donations to people and areas in need, to stem the health crisis of the sars coronavirus. The rapper from marseille has put the auction of personal items to help hospitals and their healthcare staff, to the front face of the virus.

In a story Instagram published Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Jul tells a bit more about his approach. “Like me, you had to be shocked to see for weeks, and the lack of resources in our hospitals : the medical staff who goes into battle every day, without masks, without protections, not enough beds in some services, to welcome worthily the sick… so, I decided, as I can, to offer my support by making a donation and bringing in auction items collector. The money raised will go to the Hospitals in France“says the interpreter It is not LOLcalling for all the artists who follow him to do the same.

“It was decided to auction all my hard drives“, learns Jul, which includes 11 gold records, 10 platinum records, 6 double platinum, 3 triple platinum, 1 quadruple platinum, 1 diamond disk, 22 singles gold, 7 singles of platinum and 2 singles of diamond. The rapper from marseille has also added a cheque of 30,000 euros “to help the doctors”.

Other rappers have launched similar initiatives, in particular Romeo Elvis with crop business for those in need, Sneazzy, Booba, NLP or Maes have all called for donations for the nursing staff.