Jul autumn, Maes confirms, Vitaa & Slimane lose seats… The best albums of the week

Recently we offered you to discover our review in Mafana project successful and effective Oboy, and now is the time to look at the top albums of the week. As you already know, every Tuesday we will reveal to you the ranking of top-selling albums in France and there is a change this week ! In 1st position we find Benjamin Biolay, who made his debut in the rankings with her album “Grand Prix”. The 2nd place is occupied by July with “The Machine” which lost a rank this week, just like Thomas Dutronc, it is now the 3rd. Behind him, Depeche Mode, between classification with “Spirits of the forest”. The 5th position is back this week Hatik that has lost the two places.

We continue with Ninho, which has kept its 6th place with “M. I. L. S 3”. Behind him is the duo Vitaa & Slimane, who dropped two places and are now 7th. As for Maes, he retained his 8th position with “The Last Of The Boys” and Dadju the 9 “The poison or the Antidote”. And finally, it ends with Bosh and his album “Synkinisi” that fell three places and now occupies the 10th position in the ranking. In the meantime, to discover the best albums of the week next week, I suggest you go and listen to our playlist of new releases of the week with Moha The Dogfish shark Kaaris Amel Bent and Imen Is Kanye West and Travis Scott and many other artists.