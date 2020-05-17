Jul is preparing to release a double album, Booba and Zed carton with Jauné, Katy Perry tease Daisies… The little music of the week

Like every Sunday, it is time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s start with all of our info on Hatik, which will release a deluxe edition of the Folding Chair. We connect with Booba and Zed who released their featuring Jauné that proved a massive hit. They are the first platforms of streaming before The Weeknd, Ninho or 6ix9ine ! As to JuLit does not stop to surprise its audience. After having suggested to his fans to perform and then vote for the cover art “The Machine”, the rapper unveiled a few days ago that it will be finally a double album !

It continues with Katy Perry who has teasé her single Daisies that will be part of course of his next album, to be released next August. In the classification Billboard this week there happened an event incredible : Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé made history because for the first time, four black women met in first and second position. So, we witness a true revolution in the music and in rap particularly ! And it ends with the Jonas Brothers who have made their grand return with x their with featuring Karol G.