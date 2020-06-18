Jul landed in Fortnite to promote their album, The machine !

In the framework of the promotion of their 13th studio album, The Machine, which comes out this Friday, June 19, July has decided to take by assault the famous battle royal, Fortnite, with a number of maps inspired by his universe…

He is not called the ufo for anything ! JuL has once again surprised everyone by being innovative and by announcing, on the night of Tuesday in the social networks, on his arrival in great pomp in Fortnite in order to promote his double album The Machineavailable this Friday. With the players NokSs and the Vertigo, the interpreter of Tchikita has met 2 cards creative representative in his universe, so unique. With the help of codes in different social networks of the artist, the fans of this game on the network will be able to discover the virtual world of JuL while enjoying the 3rd season of chapter 2, which was released on the 17th of June.

Rejected by Epic Games in support of their co-workers concerned by social tensions present, and the Black movement of the Life of the Subject, this update we are immersed in an aquatic theme. So the new card of the season 3 is present in the water and reveal new places over time and the flood waters recede. In addition to this card, and the latest thoughts on the part of the developers, you will have to start the creative mode, and then enter the codes offered by JuL access to their maps :

CODE Deathrun : 9689-6537-9362

9689-6537-9362 CODE Blindtest : 8553-8088-2517

After you have marked the coup with the inauguration of the mix in a post of IG, which consists of several pieces of your new projectt, and with the hashtag #TUSENTLAPATATATEARRIVEROUPASthe Mc of 30 years, once again proves that he is a genius of communication.

The rapper of the people

Ufo, the machine, the phenomenon… All the superlatives attributed to JuL both for his talent as an artist to his personality that causes a great amount of sympathy. The exact opposite of the codes supplied to the rappers or the artists, the superstars, the marseille cultivates humility, the natural, but what is more important, a huge nearby with your audience, not hesitating to involve directly in the preparation of their projects. In may, he invited his fans to design the cover of your album through a contest launched on Twitter. In the same breath, he opened the doors of its universe through Fortnite. True cultural phenomenon, the video game fetish of 350 million users is a platform of communication of weight to JuL. This new collaboration between the Fortnite and the rap game is reminiscent of the one with Travis Scott. The rapper Houston had a huge shot, on the 23rd of April, joining more than 27 million viewers at a concert on the virtual game. What to consider Jul as the French equivalent of Travis Scott ? Maybe not, but this association JuL-Fortnite confirms that marseille is not just a simple rapper, but a true icon of the current pop culture.