Julia Michaels, and Tranter Justin him miss a lot !

Confined in it, because of the Covid-19, Selena Gomez has entrusted on the web that her friends were missing. Like Julia Michaels.

Cloitrée in it to fight the pandemic of sars coronavirus, Selena Gomez also seems to get bored of his friends. On the Canvas, the star has also published rare photos of Julia Michaels and Tranter Justin. MCE TV explain to you.

Who does not know Selena Gomez ? For several years, the pretty brunette is brilliantly illustrated in the world of music.

It represents to itself : millions of albums sold but also of the sold-out concerts. But that’s not all !

In the past, Selena Gomez has also a dream for its fans, thanks to her couple with Justin Bieber. But after several breaks, the two stars have put an end to their story.

But the interpreter of “Yummy “ he quickly turned the page. Now, he lives a love story with the beautiful Hailey Baldwin.

As for Selena Gomez, she has struggled to recover. After fricoté a time with The Weeknd, the singer is still a heart to take.

Side pro, the star was unveiled at the great day of his new album ” Rare “. Some of his titles are inspired by his past history with Justin Bieber.

After crossing the desert, the brunette arsonist is much better. She has also full of projects in mind for the year 2020.

Selena Gomez is eager to find Julia Michaels, and Tranter, Justin

To begin with, Selena Gomez launches into the field of make-up with its brand “A Rare Beauty “. Like other stars like Rihanna, the versatility could earn him big.

Thinking to please his fans, the singer has drawn the wrath of his admirers. For them, the beautiful Selena “using his fame “ to make money on their back.

In any case, for the time being Selena Gomez has put all its projects stand-by. Well, yes, like you, she is also confined to her home because of the Covid-19.

On the Canvas, young woman has shared a souvenir photo two of his friends. He is the singer Julia Michaels and Tranter Justin.

Obviously, their “evenings and creative dancing “ miss a lot to the star. Courage Selena !

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : containment – coronavirus – Julia Michaels – selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – selena gomez instagram – selena gomez photos – Selena Gomez Post – Tranter, Justin