Julia Roberts and other stars to challenge the limelight of social media for healthcare experts -Laminute.info

(Reuters) – actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will be handing their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a scientific approach to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.

Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for “Erin Brockovich”, launches the project on Thursday by interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the us national Institute of allergy and infectious diseases.

The initiative #PassTheMic is organised by the global campaign for non-profit ONE, which aims to highlight the “health experts and economics … discuss a global response to the global pandemic of COVID-19”. The focus is on the data, the science and the facts.

According to ONE, the stars will submit their social media accounts for a day to front line workers, health, the economy and other experts.

In the interview with Roberts on his personal account on the social networks, Fauci said that the main problem to solve is “health disparities extraordinary” between the countries.

“At this point, if you consider southern Africa, sub-saharan Africa, parts of Asia, South America and even parts of the Caribbean as areas that do not have the health system to be able to respond as we can respond to New York or LA or New Orleans or Chicago, we do have a moral responsibility to the people of the world,” said Fauci.

Many celebrities participating have a large footprint on social networks. Roberts, Jackman and Brown have a combined total of approximately 71 million followers on Instagram only.

Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rainn Wilson and Shailene Woodley are among the other celebrities participating in the campaign.

Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Writing by Matthew Lewis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

