Julie Snyder has published a souvenir photo with Céline Dion! | V

Julie Snyder pointed out the tenth anniversary of the tour Celine: through the eyes of the world with a nice souvenir photo on instagram. In fact, ten years ago, Celine was travelling around the world in the context of this special tour, and the team Productions J followed in order to capture these moments on video. However, Julie was not able to follow at the time…

Today we celebrate 10 years of the release of the CD/DVD ” Celine: through the eyes of the world “. During 1 year, the team @prodjincwith @laportestephane, has followed the international star through the tour of a lifetime. On February 14, 2008 in Johannesburg, in South Africa, until February 26, 2009 at Omaha in the United States, Céline Dion was presented with 132 concerts in 27 countries across 5 continents. Our friend Jean Lamoureux has itself made the recording of the concerts in Montreal and Boston. This film, which was presented on large screens in several countries, shows us the world through the eyes of Céline, René, René-Charles, and Maman Dion. Contrary to tradition, I was not able to follow the team and Celine everywhere on the planet since I was wearing another star in me : Romy and that this pregnancy fragile force me to stay in Quebec. This star was born and it shines in my life day or night. 🌟 On the photo, I am pregnant with Romy, just before Celine goes up on the stage at the Bell Centre in August 2008. 📸 Gérard Schachmes / Productions Feeling

A tour of landmark!

